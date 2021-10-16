The task for junglewasis to get inside the main house continued today and we saw Tejasswi, Jay, Vishal and Akasa entering the main house. Now, the number of people in the main house has grown and hence it became difficult for the junglewasis to make the pathway. Yesterday, we saw the way everyone got physical when the pathway pieces arrived. Karan, Ieshaan and Vidhi ran inside the store room to take the pathway pieces while other junglewasis tried to stop them. As soon as Ieshaan, Vidhi and Karan came out, all the main house people jumped on them. We saw the way Afsana was getting physical when the pathway pieces were given by Bigg Boss to the junglewasis. She was trying to save the pieces from Akasa who is now a part of the main house. But Afsana got aggressive and tore Akasa's top. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 13, Twitter Reactions: 'You should be ashamed of yourself' Netizens slam Afsana Khan for her ‘disgusting’ behaviour; demand Bigg Boss to throw her out

Afsana also kicked Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra was getting aggressive. He was pushing away people and jumping on others. The contestants were falling on each other and jumping on each other. During this fight, many were injured while Shamita Shetty stayed out due to her finger injury. She kept asking people not to behave this way but also kept encouraging her team to snatch away the pathway pieces from the junglewasis. Shamita saw the way Afsana was pulling others clothes and kicking them and even argued with Afsana over this. Later we saw Shamita bringing in scissors and asked her team mates to use scissors and cut off the pathway pieces. She threw the scissors to one of her team member and it was about to hurt someone. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Shamita Shetty went wrong when she bought scissors amidst an already intense physical fight in the house.

