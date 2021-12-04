Bigg Boss 15 became a battleground for the housemates during the BB Games series where Pratik Sehajpal ended up getting kicked by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash accusing Pratik of touching girls inappropriately during the tasks. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shehnaaz Gill's special gesture ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma tie the knot and more

It all happened when the VIPs pushed the non-VIPs, who were performing the task peacefully, to fight for their survival and earn immunity and prize money in the game. The non-VIPs followed suit. However, their fights soon turned ugly.

Pratik and Karan ended up getting physical where Pratik accused Karan of kicking him and started crying over the matter. Later, Nishant confronted Karan for his actions. Karan defended himself saying that he didn't intend to kick Pratik and if he has, it would have happened by mistake. He said that he would apologise for that. But Pratik was not ready to buy his justification.

Amid their argument, Tejasswi jumped to Karan's defense and gave Pratik his own example. She stated that there have been times when he has touched girls inappropriately during the previous tasks. Pratik was taken aback by Tejasswi's accusations and denied them.

Later, told Tejasswi that it was wrong to give such an example in this particular situation. Tejasswi defended herself saying that she didn't mean it the way it has come out to her. She said that she was just trying to make Pratik realise that such things can happen in the heat of the moment, just the way Karan might have accidentally kicked him.

While the Bigg Boss 15 house remained divided over the matter, we decided to ask the audience if they feel that the example given by Tejasswi was inappropriate or not.

