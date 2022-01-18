Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra's friendship has been one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15. Initially, people loved the bond of #UmTejRan. Later, they only focused on Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. It was evident that Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz did not like one another mutually. It became even more visible after Tejasswi Prakash did not show any emotion after the exit of Umar Riaz. Now, Umar Riaz is giving interviews to one and all. He has said that he did not create any love angle to survive in the show. Umar Riaz said, "I never created any love angle for the show. If I wanted to create, I would have done it way before when everyone did it. Whether it was Karan, Tejaswi or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time." Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Ridhima Pandit, Krystle D'Souza – who should be the next serpent maiden? Vote now
Fans have not liked this statement from Umar Riaz. It seems he was asked about his top five as he mentioned his faves but did not take Karan Kundrra's name specifically. People also pointed out that Umar Riaz did not have any girls in the house to create a love angle. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty asks mom if Raqesh Bapat is still her boyfriend; the separation seems to be troubling her
Umar Riaz is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The young man was ousted due to his alleged violence. Fans felt it was very unfair decision on part of the show makers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz re-entering the house? Ex-contestant FINALLY breaks silence
