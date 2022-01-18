Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra's friendship has been one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15. Initially, people loved the bond of #UmTejRan. Later, they only focused on Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. It was evident that Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz did not like one another mutually. It became even more visible after Tejasswi Prakash did not show any emotion after the exit of Umar Riaz. Now, Umar Riaz is giving interviews to one and all. He has said that he did not create any love angle to survive in the show. Umar Riaz said, "I never created any love angle for the show. If I wanted to create, I would have done it way before when everyone did it. Whether it was Karan, Tejaswi or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time." Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Ridhima Pandit, Krystle D'Souza – who should be the next serpent maiden? Vote now

He is the same person who kept asking #BiggBoss Ladkiyan bhejo ghar me.

Also When asked about winner he wants, he took 4 names.

Means His friendship with Karan was just for show. These People have always been thankless and its in their blood @realumarriaz @imrealasim https://t.co/fqpoNLnUvn — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 18, 2022

#UmarRiaz Takes a Dig at #Tejran

and his best friend #Karan I never created any love angle for the show. If I wanted to create, I would have done it way before when everyone did it. Whether it was Karan, Tejaswi or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 18, 2022

Fans have not liked this statement from Umar Riaz. It seems he was asked about his top five as he mentioned his faves but did not take Karan Kundrra's name specifically. People also pointed out that Umar Riaz did not have any girls in the house to create a love angle.

If it wasn’t for #KaranKundrra ‘s constant efforts to make the friendship work, this guy would have broke the bond way back and turned against Karan. — Isha b (@Ishabgg) January 18, 2022

love story keliye ladki bhi chaaahiye na. Vo tho donal ko try kiye the . Donal left .by the time prathik akasha hogaya, Karan teja, ieshan miesha sabka bonda hona start kiya. So why this acting. As soon a girl came u also started? U were only person who tried to make lv story. — cheenu (@resmi86) January 18, 2022

Kisi ko angle nahi banana tha lekin Roz bigboss ko bolte the bandi bhejo bigboss mujhe bhi angle chahiye??

Batau woh kaun hai?!#TejRan — Haripriya Varma (@itshpvarma) January 18, 2022

We are sorry that you were so desperate to create an angle but no one gave you any bhav.

After reading this I'm glad they didn't give you any bhav, a person who can say this about his 'friend', what can we even expect from him.

Learn to respect people first.#TejRan — K Nikitha Jadhav (@KNikithaJadhav1) January 18, 2022

Umar Riaz is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The young man was ousted due to his alleged violence. Fans felt it was very unfair decision on part of the show makers.