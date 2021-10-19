This Weekend Ka Vaar was all about Afsana Khan. The singer from Punjab lost her cool on Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian and said a number of derogatory stuff. Salman Khan called her out and told her that if he had his way, he did send her out. Afsana Khan had to be sent to the doctor's room as she was having panic attacks. Vishal Kotian later started crying he said that he was on the show for money. He said his father would be disheartened seeing that Afsana Khan was cursing him to death on the show. He began crying. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 17, Live Updates: Nishant Bhat becomes the captain, Jay Bhanushali thanks Pratik Sehajpal for messing up his task
Now, a fan of Afsana Khan has shared a footage where the fan is claiming that Vishal Kotian dragged Afsana by her hair during the map task. We know that the task was a very violent one and many celebs like Hina Khan condoned it on social media. Donal Bisht also ended up getting hurt. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also reacted on the video. We do not know what exactly happened but we can hear Afsana Khan screaming loudly. The lady did not raise this as an issue inside the house. Take a look at the video.... Also Read - Bigg Boss: Afsana Khan, S Sreesanth, Shehzad Deol – these controversial contestants got called out for distasteful slurs on sexuality
People have called out Vishal Kotian for his behaviour calling him pretentious. In these two weeks, he has come out as a master manipulator. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian – Do you agree with Farah Khan's top 3 list so far? Vote now
This indeed looks a bit worrisome. But we do not know exactly as the video is not a clear one. Bigg Boss 15 is turning out one helluva competitive season.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.