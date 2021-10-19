This Weekend Ka Vaar was all about Afsana Khan. The singer from Punjab lost her cool on Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian and said a number of derogatory stuff. Salman Khan called her out and told her that if he had his way, he did send her out. Afsana Khan had to be sent to the doctor's room as she was having panic attacks. Vishal Kotian later started crying he said that he was on the show for money. He said his father would be disheartened seeing that Afsana Khan was cursing him to death on the show. He began crying. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 17, Live Updates: Nishant Bhat becomes the captain, Jay Bhanushali thanks Pratik Sehajpal for messing up his task

Now, a fan of Afsana Khan has shared a footage where the fan is claiming that Vishal Kotian dragged Afsana by her hair during the map task. We know that the task was a very violent one and many celebs like Hina Khan condoned it on social media. Donal Bisht also ended up getting hurt. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also reacted on the video. We do not know what exactly happened but we can hear Afsana Khan screaming loudly. The lady did not raise this as an issue inside the house. Take a look at the video....

Oh no ? it’s disgusting as hell! Why wasn’t this pointed out ? Shi shi shi @ColorsTV #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/pBPWmBQJIa — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 18, 2021

This one is disguisting. Sometimes we dont know the other side of the coin. https://t.co/4pslMor2tH — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 18, 2021

People have called out Vishal Kotian for his behaviour calling him pretentious. In these two weeks, he has come out as a master manipulator.

Ye wahi vishal hai na kal jo keh rahe the ki main kisi ke sath physical nahi hua ? — Kavita Singh Chauhan (@Kavitachauhan13) October 18, 2021

I dont like #Vishal at all, full of cunning fellow most negativity, #AfsanaKhan is correct but went wrong , why #ShamithaShetty always goes wrong in choosing wrong connections, she sid same with #DivyaAgarwal , why cant punish Vishal — Prathiba Jekkula (@PrathibaJekkul1) October 18, 2021

This indeed looks a bit worrisome. But we do not know exactly as the video is not a clear one. Bigg Boss 15 is turning out one helluva competitive season.