Bigg Boss 15 will soon be underway. Like every year, we can expect to see a good mix of contestants with different personalities. One of the confirmed contestants is Akasa Singh. The gorgeous singer is a seasoned reality show participant and hails from Mumbai. Being born in a music family, she was quite interested in it.

She started her singing career with singing reality shows. In 2014, she was a part of India's Raw Star in which mentored her. The musician and singer was pretty impressed with her and promised to give her a break in Bollywood. He gave Akasa a chance to sing the song Kheech Meri Photo from the 2016 film . It was a hit and helped Akasa in her musical career.

In 2018, she performed her first single Thug Raja. It was quote a rage on YouTube. She also sang songs like Kudi Gujarat Di in Sweetie Weds NRI, Aithey Aa in the film , in the film , Dil Na Jaaneya in the film , Dhak Dhak in the film and Peg Sheg in the film Bhangra Pa Le.

Her song Naagin with Aastha Gill also became pretty popular. She made her television debut as the host of Secret Side on MTV Beat. Not just that, she has also participated in the Amazon Prime original reality show The Remix as a contestant with DJ Skip.

Well, her gorgeous looks and experience of reality shows will surely give her an edge on Bigg Boss 15. What say?