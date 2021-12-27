In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Jersey actors and gracing the sets to promote their sports drama film that talks about the importance of taking efforts. welcomed the guests - Shahid and Mrunal on stage and instantly popped a trivia. The host of Bigg Boss 15, revealed that he was supposed to star in a film with Mrunal together. Yes, you read that right. However, Mrunal didn't fit the bill for a reason. Salman revealed that the original star of the Blockbuster film was Mrunal Thakur. Shahid was pleasantly surprised by the revelation. Also Read - Sunny Leone opens up about working with Salman Khan, ‘It will be a dream come true’ [Exclusive]

Salman said, "She (Mrunal) had come to the farm to meet me. Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar, the director) leke aaya that inko. (Ali had brought her to meet me)." He then proceeded to reveal the reason for the same. "Uss waqt he pehelwaan type lag hi nahi rahi this. (She didn't look like a wrestler at all)," the Tiger 3 actor said and everyone broke into laughter. Mrunal reasoned that she had lost a lot of weight back then. "Anushka bhi nahi lagti this," Salman added. Salman went on to praise that he always knew that she would do well in the industry. Also Read - Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and more – 14 big Bollywood releases of 2022 we are eagerly waiting for

Talking about Sultan, the film was a humongous hit back when it was released in 2016. eventually played the lead and Salman's chemistry with Anushka was appreciated by the masses. Elsewhere, about Mrunal Thakur, the former TV actress joined Bollywood with Love Soniya. She was later seen opposite in . After that, the actress landed opposite . In 2021, Mrunal Thakur featured in opposite and also starred in Dhamaka with . Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nora Fatehi announces no eliminations for the week

Her upcoming movie, Jersey is a remake of 2019's hit Telugu film starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath of the same name. Jersey is releasing on 31st December 2021. How did you like the Trivia? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.