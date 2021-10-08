Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be one helluva season. One of the star contestants is Karan Kundrra. The reality show host is being seen as one of the prime contenders for the winner's position. On the show, we have seen Karan Kundrra being quite chivalrous towards the ladies. He is quick to point out if he feels that this kind of behaviour towards a lady is not very graceful. Now, it has been revealed that Karan Kundrra once turned knight in shining armour for actress Chetna Pande. He saved her from drowning in a pool when they were shooting for a project. This was revealed by the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans support Miesha Iyer over Pratik Sehajpal in the 'changing room' spat – view poll results
Karan Kundrra has support from his close friends like Prince Narula, Vikas Gupta and Chetna Pande on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra apologises to Shamita Shetty for targetting her, calling her 'aunty'
Karan Kundrra is being loved by all the celebs too. Yesterday, without fighting or any aggression, he managed to divide the whole house. Now, Shamita Shetty is with Karan Kundrra's team on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you feel that Shamita Shetty played selfishly and ruined the game for Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat? Vote Now
