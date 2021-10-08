Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be one helluva season. One of the star contestants is Karan Kundrra. The reality show host is being seen as one of the prime contenders for the winner's position. On the show, we have seen Karan Kundrra being quite chivalrous towards the ladies. He is quick to point out if he feels that this kind of behaviour towards a lady is not very graceful. Now, it has been revealed that Karan Kundrra once turned knight in shining armour for actress Chetna Pande. He saved her from drowning in a pool when they were shooting for a project. This was revealed by the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans support Miesha Iyer over Pratik Sehajpal in the 'changing room' spat – view poll results

Karan Kundrra has support from his close friends like Prince Narula, Vikas Gupta and Chetna Pande on social media.

Karan is such a Good Samaritan. Despite having three hairline fractures in his ribcage he saved his co-star who was about to drown in a swamp! Such a sweet & generous man he is ?❤️✨@kkundrra #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BB15

pic.twitter.com/BoDo7esRY7 — Avinash (@Avinashxtweets) October 6, 2021

Supporting My First Friend in Mumbai n my fav co-star, n My friend who is like family in #bb15 all the way … From saving my life once during our #fannah shoot to being a forever Gentleman, You always took stand for right in life … True hero @kkundrra @ColorsTV — Chetna Pande (@iamchetnapande) October 6, 2021

@iamchetnapande yes real life hero he is @kkundrra …. He saved me drowning during the shoot #Fanaah… Our Mr Director @lostboy54 told me to jump n I didn’t knew how to swimming… saviour ? — Chetna Pande (@iamchetnapande) October 6, 2021

Yes she forgot to mention that she can’t swim. This was when I directed a few scenes of #MtvFanaah @kkundrra played the hero offscreen and vampire onscreen ? #Chetnapande #KaranKundrra @MTVIndia https://t.co/ThXDuRcN60 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 6, 2021

Karan Kundrra is being loved by all the celebs too. Yesterday, without fighting or any aggression, he managed to divide the whole house. Now, Shamita Shetty is with Karan Kundrra's team on the show.