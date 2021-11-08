Every week, Bigg Boss 15 contestants go through their toughest fear, which is to get eliminated from the house. This week, two contestants had to bid farewell to the show as announced two back-to-back eliminations on Saturday and Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. And they were none other than the lovebirds, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, whose Bigg Boss journey came to an end. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Audience with Umar Riaz' trends after Salman Khan says 'Umar ke action ka reaction tha' when Simba Nagpal pushed him in the pool – read tweets

Both Ieshaan and Miesha have had some wonderful moments in this show. The two met and clicked instantly and within no time they started dating in the very first week of the show. While the two spent most of their time together, they managed to make some good friends on the show.

Miesha was very close to and shared a strong bond with him, while Ieshaan bonded well with , Tejasswi Prakash and Rajiv. For, Tejasswi, Ieshaan was like a younger brother and she was very upset by his eviction.

Speaking about her eviction, a disheartened Miesha said, "With a really heavy heart, I bid goodbye to ‘BIGG BOSS’. I have lived some of the most amazing moments of my life in this house and I can’t believe it has come to an end so soon! But there is a lot to look forward to; I have made special friends in this journey. Especially I couldn’t be more grateful to find my special one. My dream of winning the title is gone, but the friendships I have been blessed with will always remain."

Ieshaan too shared his disappointment about his eviction from the show. "This has been quite a journey. I can’t express how disappointed I feel now that I can’t go any further. But I’m taking away some important lessons that I’ve learnt on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you ‘BIGG BOSS’, for everything that you’ve given,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman has announced that the upcoming week will be crucial for all the contestants since they will be participating in the Race to Finale tasks that will help them qualify for the Bigg Boss 15 finale.