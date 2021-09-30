Bigg Boss 15: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS the real reason why she rejected Salman Khan's reality show

Ever since Bigg Boss 15 was announced, reports had been making the rounds of the industry that might be seen on 's controversial reality show. But each time, there was no confirmation about her participation until now. The actress has finally let the cat out of the bag and revealed the real reason why she rejected the show despite being approached by the makers multiple times. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 premiere: Here’s when host Salman Khan will shoot with the confirmed contestants

During her interaction with India.com, Divyanka confirmed that she has been approached for the previous Bigg Boss seasons. This time also she was approached seriously by the makers of the show but she chose to refuse the offer since she feels she is not made for it.

"Kaafi baar kiya hai but this time I was approached pretty seriously. Most of the contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi may have been approached, I believe. But I don't think I am made for it, I am designed for it. Ek taraf I am extremely sensitive, I am. And doosri taraf I can be very volatile and it may be good for Bigg Boss but not so good for me because it will affect me pretty much," Divyanka said.

Divyanka recently ended up as the first runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale after getting defeated by . The finale stunt was performed by Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka Tripathi. Arjun was able to pip Divyanka by 20 seconds and lift the trophy, plus take home the cheque and a car. Vishal gave up midway.

From being the perfect bahu on-screen to doing stunts on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka did everything perfectly and in the same way her wardrobe on the show was commendable. From wearing bold colours like red and black, to pairing it with beautiful and braided hair, her fans correctly named her sherni for her daring looks and stunts.