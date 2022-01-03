Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather heated conversation between Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee who took it upon themselves to inform Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash that they are too intimate. Rakhi Sawant started off by telling Tejasswi Prakash that it is she who tends to hug Karan Kundrra every now and then. Rakhi Sawant said girls/women have to answer more questions/detractors when a relationship of this sort starts on a show. Rakhi Sawant said that more than Karan Kundrra, it was she who would give long hugs to her boyfriend. She said there are times when they have left fights to romance. Tejasswi Prakash said that Karan Kundrra and she are quite particular and do not wish to cross limits on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz evicted after huge physical brawl with Pratik Sehajpal? Fans say, 'Chill guys they can't eliminate him' — read tweets

Tejasswi Prakash said that both of them are aware that the world is watching them. She said that they do not want to do anything that causes discomfort to their families. She said Karan Kundrra is extremely particular about the same. She said that he was extra careful. Teja pointed out that Devoleena Bhattacharjee who has a boyfriend outside is also hugging Pratik Sehajpal quite freely on the show. After hearing this, Devo told Tejasswi Prakash that even she had heard about her ex. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 2 2022, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend outside

Do you feel that Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are right in saying this to Tejasswi Prakash? The Swaragini actress stuck to her guns and said that she had done nothing embarrassing for anyone. While people might have varied opinions on the love story of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, no one has found their physical intimacy discomforting or cringeworthy to watch. Take this poll and let us know your opinions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Top 5 Contestant by Ormax Media: Tejasswi Prakash has reason to worry; Karan Kundrra continues to rule