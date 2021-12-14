Bigg Boss 15: Do you agree with Rashami Desai that Tejasswi Prakash is insecure about Karan Kundrra?

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Rashami Desai's jail term ending. Her coming out of jail has added drama to the show. In a conversation with Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami told her that she is insecure about Karan.