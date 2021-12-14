Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting. Contestants are trying their best to bring their A game on. Now, in yesterday’s episode we saw ’s jail term ending. Her coming out of jail has added drama to the show. In a conversation with Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami told her that she is insecure about Karan. Rashami added that she will stay away from Karan. Tejasswi was shocked to know this. Now, this can be a ploy by Rashami to create a rift between Tejasswi and Karan. We want to know what do you all have to say about this. Vote below and let us know: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Somvaar Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Contestants in tears after Salman Khan's tempting but tough offer

Meanwhile, all is not well between Karan and Tejasswi. In a recent episode, Tehaswi told Karan, "I have been cooking all the time. You never offered to help, or even do some chopping. You just think I am discussing the game's strategies with Nishant and Pratik. Swear, I do not talk to them about the game. They are clear about my priorities and never discuss the game with me. Pratik genuinely treats me like his sister. I was upset today and he came out and gave me biscuits. I do not expect him to be loyal. I can see what you are doing."

Recently, talking to BollywoodLife.com, Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar seemed pretty happy with the way his sister was playing the game. said that his sister is playing really well. "She is doing an amazing job. When I heard that she was planning on BB I was a little nervous. She has rejected it before. I was worried because Bigg Boss is kind of controversial, a lot of media gets involved and there are a lot of fights. Celebs end up with a positive or negative image. I do not think she could have done better...I am proud," said Pratik.