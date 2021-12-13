On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was in no mood to spare Karan Kundrra for his behaviour with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Salman schooled Karan for constantly questioning Tejasswi's loyalty and making her feel miserable. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan faces massive flak for degrading Asim Riaz, bashing Umar Riaz and portraying Karan Kundrra in 'bad light' – read tweets

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Karan has been overly possessive about Tejasswi and asking her answer some tough questions. Karan raised his doubts over Teja's friendship with Vishal Kotian. And when Karan and Tejasswi weren't being on the same page, he told her that he might not be able to continue with her.

Salman reprimanded Karan for trying to control Tejasswi's life. He said that if this behaviour continues outside, he might then have problems with other professionals as well and ask Tejasswi not to work with them. He added that he can easily say that their relationship won't even last for a month outside the house. He also questioned Karan for not taking a stand for Tejasswi during her fights or arguments while she has always defended him no matter what.

Salman even went on to expose Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia by informing Karan that both Umar and Rajiv have had said bad things about Tejasswi and called her two-faced. Karan remained tight-lipped and reserved his reaction. At the end, Salman gave him a wake up call and asked him to change this trait for better understanding.

As Salman said, the entire bashing was dedicated to Karan Kundrra, we decided to ask the audience if they agree with Salman that Karan doesn't stand by Tejasswi like she does for him.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.