Time and again Umar Riaz is being pulled up for being very aggressive and violent inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. He has been often accused of getting physical during tasks and becoming violent that may cause harm to the housemates.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, took the class of Umar Riaz for his behaviour. He said that he has never seen such a violent doctor in his entire life. He also said that such violent behaviour may even harm housemates and his reputation outside the Bigg Boss house. He even said that this won't take him anywhere if he is eyeing a career in the showbiz. Salman even said to everyone that 'I think in this season you all are brain dead.'

Then, also called out Umar for being aggressive during tasks and said that he goes out of control because of aggression. Umar defended himself saying that when he was aggressively pushed into the swimming pool by Simba Nagpal, nobody talked about it. He said if that wasn't aggressive, how come he is coming out as aggressive.

Going by the current happenings, we decided to conduct a poll to determine if the audience agree with Salman Khan that Umar is very aggressive and violent.

