Bigg Boss 15 has been one horrendous season as far as TRPs are concerned. Even the TRPs of Weekend Ka Vaar are shockingly low, which is a surprise given that Salman Khan always manages to bring in the audience. This season started off on a very wrong note. However, the first two weeks was good. Karan Kundrra was the star of the show in the those 15 days. He displayed his leadership skills in the map task, took on Pratik Sehajpal's aggression and also showed his friendship. As days progressed, his game looked totally lost in the love angle between Tejasswi Prakash and him.

On the show, Karan Kundrra has admitted that he never foresaw that he would fall in love on Bigg Boss 15. Well, he is the not the first one who lost his heart on Salman Khan's reality show. This season, we also had one more couple in Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. But the two looked more involved in the game than many others. Everyone is now telling Karan Kundrra to buck up to claim his right on the trophy. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is getting positive feedback from one and all. She has been playing really well.

The #TejRan angle was one of the things that brought some attention to the show. But many feel that Karan Kundrra's potential is a lot more than being a devoted lover boy on the show. Today, Salman Khan teased him right left and centre on Weekend Ka Vaar. Do you feel he can pick up his game from this point? Take the poll and let us know...