Bigg Boss is known for its fights and controversies it is what make the show what it is. During yesterday's episode we shaw and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the house as guests. They were seen interacting with the contestants and also made them play a few games. During one of the games, Pratik said that Tejasswi Prakash skips her duties. This made Karan Kundrra lose her cool and he started screaming. Even Pratik starting shouting at him. Also Read - Bharti Singh goes from Fat to Fit: Comedian's transformation in before and after pictures leaves everyone amazed

The fight went on and on with both of them trying to provoke each other. While the other contestants tried to stop them, they were simply not ready to relent. Eventually, Bhatri and Harsh decided to leave abruptly. Bhatri was worried that they might break the glass which was there as a covert protocol. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's lawyer secured bail despite possessing an alleged higher amount of contraband – here's how

Now we wonder if the fight was planned. It seemed as if it was staged and there was no reason to extend it so much. This was despite Harsh and Bharti being there as guests. Now, we are asking you if you feel the same. Vote below and let us know: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Pranali Rathod to star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Mohsin Khan - Shivangi Joshi's exit; Zeeshan Khan announces relationship with Reyhna Pandit and more

Meanwhile, while Salman announced that no eviction would happen this week, in the next 24 hours only top 5 contenders would remain. Also, new wildcard contestants were introduced in the house yesterday. We saw , and Abhijeet Bichukale entering the house. It remains to be seen how their entries affect the show. Devoleena has already confessed that she likes Umar Riaz. She had said, “Haan mujhe pasand hai Umar waise to. Pyaar ki baat nahi bol sakti but I like him. He is a nice boy (I like Umar. Can’t say anything about love but I like him).”