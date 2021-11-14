In the last episode of Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Salman Khan schooling the contestants for their behaviour in the past week. The host slammed Pratik Sehajpal for crossing the line with Rajiv Adatia and told the latter to take a stand himself. Later, Tejasswi Prakash, who consoled Rajiv revealed that he shared personal things with her, which made him relaxed. This revelation shocked Shamita, who felt that instead of Tejasswi, who Rajiv doesn't trust, he should have shared things with her as he considers the Mohabbatein actor his sister. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz fans on cloud nine as Salman Khan supports him over Shamita Shetty — read tweets
Later, Karan Kundrra went to Shamita and made her understand that instead of pointing out Tejasswi, she should have made Rajiv comfortable. The action of Karan going to Shamita, didn't go well with Tejasswi and she told Karan that shouldn't correct anyone's character. Well, through this conversation, we felt that Tejasswi had a very controlling tone over Karan and through your votes, we want to know that whether Tejasswi is actually controlling Karan in the show or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans come out in support of Pratik Sehajpal after Salman Khan bashes him for crossing the line with Rajiv Adatia, trend STOP PRATIK PAR VAAR on Twitter
While #TejRan has been one of the hottest trends, it will be interesting to see the duo's game in the upcoming week.
