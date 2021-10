Bigg Boss 15 had a rather interesting Weekend Ka Vaar. We saw how Salman Khan came down rather heavily on Pratik Sehajpal. The young man had crossed his limits on a couple of occasions and Salman Khan schooled him in a severe manner. But fans are not happy seeing how the superstar abused and said that he would not have a future from now on if he behaved in this manner. The other person who seems to be rather lonely inside is Donal Bisht. The Ek Deewana Tha actress has been taking a lot of time to mingle with the contestants. This was evident in the Sultani Akhada where majority voted for Vidhi Pandya. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Salman Khan blasts Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss 15, Florina Gogoi wins Super Dancer 4, Shireen Mirza opens up on wedding and more

Later Donal Bisht burst out crying and Simba Nagpal explained that she needed to be stronger. Do you feel that Donal should now join hands with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat? There does not seem to be anyone who will take a stand for Donal in the majority group. Moreover, Donal Bisht has been heard saying that she likes Pratik Sehajpal. They have a space for a new member as Shamita Shetty has left the group. What do you feel about it? Donal Bisht has the personality for the show but it is too lost in that huge group of people. Vote and let us know...