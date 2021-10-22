Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be a rather unusual season. From the jungle concept to shocking eliminations, the makers are put in a mix of different elements. The latest one was a task where people could go inside in three steps but it meant that prize money of the winner would be deducted. Jay Bhanushali refused to do the task. He said that he could sacrifice anything but not the money of someone. Jay Bhanushali said that the lockdown has been very hard on people, and he had seen people struggling to earn even Rs 10K. Many people him that they got his sentiment but were confident that makers would give a chance to redeem the lost cash. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal fans trend 'LONE WARRIOR PRATIK' after he gets cornered by all housemates — read tweets
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also said that they would compensate the person who lost the cash. That was also a very weird statement. Social media felt that Jay Bhanushali was being a loser. This is what fans tweeted...
We can see that many are upset with him for ruining the game of Pratik Sehajpal. Tomorrow, we will see the last leg of this task. What do you feel about his actions. Take the poll and let us know...
