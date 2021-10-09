Bigg Boss 15 has already seen the first love story of the season. Yes, Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal look totally inseparable and in love. Their romance has caught the attention of the whole house and people are also wondering how come those two fell so quickly in love. Yesterday, the two were discussing their types and how Meisha Iyer said she likes boys who are not very conventional. Ieshaan Sehgaal says something happened when he saw her crying inside the house. He said at that moment he felt something for her. Fans have been ridiculing the two saying that they have adopted the cheap Splitsvilla game strategy inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh talk about Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's romance; former says, "Miesha's life revolves only around boys"

Today, even Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh were talking about it. They said that it looked very obvious that the two were doing it for a game. Akasa Singh said that it is looking damn weird. On the other hand, Simba Nagpal says that he feels a little worried for Meisha as she is a girl. He says that shows like Splitsvilla operate in a different manner while Bigg Boss 15 is a different game. The other housemates are enjoying this love story. In fact, some even hinted at how cosy the two got in nooks and corners of the house.

But do you feel that this love angle is a totally fake one, and won't do any of them any good? Take our poll and let us know...