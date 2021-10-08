Bigg Boss 15: Do you feel that Shamita Shetty's decision to side with Karan Kundrra and ditch Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat was a good choice? Vote Now

The contestants of Bigg Boss 15 have been given a game where they have to find a map and build a road inside the house. This game caused a lot of fights between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. The people inside the Bigg Boss OTT house also took extreme precautions to hide the map. In fact, they did superbly. We guess the physical violence did not go down well with Shamita Shetty who felt like she should co-operate more with the junglewaasis. Today, she told Karan Kundrra that she will help them with everything provided no one touches her stuff. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's shrewd thinking impresses social media; fans say, 'Born leader and winner material' — view tweets

Her decision left Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat very upset. While Pratik Sehajpal told her that he has a certain style of play and would not back down from that. He also said that he had her in mind, but Shamita Shetty was in no mood to listen. This led to a fracas in between them. Nishant Bhat blasted Shamita Shetty saying that she could not take decisions without asking them. They said it was unfair. Shamita said she is right as the two always put themselves above her. The war of word got so bad that she started crying. Shamita said she was tired of putting up with the kind of stuff Pratik Sehajpal brought in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer get lovey-dovey and snuggle up in the house; we wonder 'Yeh Kab Hua, Kaise Hua'

Later, Nishant Bhat told Pratik that Shamita made them all look like fools. He said the team was broken and now people know what are the chinks in the armour. Pratik Sehajpal is visibly upset with Shamita as is Nishant. Many felt that she wanted to be in the good books of Karan Kundrra as he is one of the strongest people of the season. It seems he is set for a journey till the finale. Do vote and let us know? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 6, October 7 Live Updates: Vishal Kotian says he will instigate Shamita Shetty