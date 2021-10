Bigg Boss 15 seems to be set for a rivalry between Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz in the coming days. The two seem to know that their arguments will get a lot of footage on social media and have come with a plan. This time, the contestants seem to have a fun side and seem to be Bigg Boss material. Well, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz sparred for the fight time. The latter was talking about him and Pratik said that if he really wanted to, he should have walked upto him and had a conversation. Pratik Sehajpal asked him why he was talking behind his back. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz REVEALS how being in the frontline during Corona will help him survive the show [Exclusive]

Post that, Umar Riaz teased him saying that he was a quitter. He said that who comes on a reality show to walk away with a briefcase. Many felt that it was not needed. While Pratik Sehajpal has done some shows in the past, Umar Riaz is a rank newbie. They feel it was disrespectful. Many fans also feel that Umar Riaz just managed a berth on the show because of his brother, Asim Riaz. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up came to cheer him up for the premiere episode. But do you feel that Umar Riaz was being condescending when he called Pratik Sehajpal a quitter on the show? Vote and let us know... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans hail the reunion of Asim and Umar Riaz on stage; say, 'Jo #RiazBrothers se jale woh thoda side se chale'