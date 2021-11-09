Bigg Boss 15's day 38 was full of drama. The contestants who were stress free and went on breaking rules got a good dose from Bigg Boss. He reminded the contestants of the ruler of the house and gave them a glimpse of the consequences of taking rules for granted. He criticised them for breaking rules throughout and taking the house for granted. He asked all the contestants to gather in the garden area where all the ration was kept. Bigg Boss told the contestants that all the contestants that they will be called time after time and one person has to stand in the triangle and name 3 people who he feels did the most mistake. That person will then take 3 items and sacrifice 3 items from the ration kept in the garden area. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Twitter Reactions: 'So pure and organic' Fans cannot stop gushing over Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond

Even while doing the task a lot of fights happened while Afsana kept breaking rules by sleeping. On the other hand, Shamita kept talking in English. Seeing all this, Bigg Boss cancelled the task and decided not to give any ration to the housemates. Jay got furious with Afsana and Shamita's callous behaviour, screaming at them. Shamita stormed away, upset that she is not the only one who speaks in English. She said, "Ghar s bahar hi kardo mujhe!" While Jay and Shamita tried to hash it out, Shamita pointed out to Jay that he should have named everyone who speaks in English. Jay responded that the lack of food in the house triggered this reaction. “Toh main kya karu?” said Shamita. Afsana, on the other hand, yelled at everyone who targeted her. Jay lashed out at her saying, "Ek toh galti karti ho, upar se unchi aawaz mein baat kar rahi ho!" Afsana went berserk and slamed her bottle of water to the ground in anger. The fights kept growing with Jay not stop even once. The housemates even felt that Jay was overreacting to it. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Jay Bhanushali overreacted by targeting Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan continuously over breaking the rules. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Live Updates: Bigg Boss decides to punish the housemates, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan face the wrath of the contestants

