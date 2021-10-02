Bigg Boss 15 saw the entry of Vishal Kotian. The actor has been part of shows like Mahabharat, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Vignaharta Ganesh. Vishal Kotian has made her entry telling Salman Khan that he is a huge fan of the superstar. Vishal Kotian revealed that he has grown up in Dagdi Chawl, which is in Worli. He said that he can survive in harsh conditions as he grew up in a chawl. He was also asked if he has plans to fall in love on the show. Vishal Kotian said that he is not someone who plans to fall in love. But he enjoys the feeling if love just happens. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: A crew member, actor and fitness freak – know all about the hottest contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal

Now, he has confirmed that he is a relationship since a couple of years. Vishal Kotian told ETimes in March, "We are planning on getting engaged after two months and if everything falls into place, we hope to get married by the end of this year." But the actor did not reveal whom he was dating. He said he did open up when the time is right. We wonder if Vishal Kotian is engaged already. He had told the portal, "Right now, things are still being planned and discussed. I will reveal more details about my partner, the engagement and my marriage when the time is right."

We wonder if the girl is Payal Shetty. Vishal and Payal have posted each other pics on social media. The two seem to be madly in love. The show also has Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Vidhi Pandya and Simba Nagpal.