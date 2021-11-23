Bigg Boss 15: Do you like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as a couple? Vote now

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the Bigg Boss 15 house red with their loving chemistry. The two have expressed their fondness for each other but they have never confessed their true feelings. While the housemates believe that Karan and Tejasswi are in love, but the two have maintained that they have not really given a thought to it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets lauded for answering tough media questions with grace and dignity – read tweets

Viewers are also of the opinion that Karan and Tejasswi are emotionally attached to each other but for some reason they are holding back their emotions. Be it while performing tasks or standing up during fights, Karan and Tejasswi have always had each other's back.

Karan and Tejasswi have been flooring their fans with their loving chemistry for a while now. Karan has even confessed having a crush on Tejasswi who then became quite comfortable around him. From consoling to defending each other in every possible situation, the two gave a reason for their fans to like them.

During the Bigg Boss press conference, Karan and Tejasswi gracefully answered the media questions about their relationship. Tejasswi was asked about her relationship status with Karan, the two couldn't stop grinning. While Tejasswi went on to call Karan as boyfriend, Karan tried to dodge the question and said, 'Tejasswi ke hisab se mai boyfriend hu.' And everyone broke into laughter.

As Karan and Tejasswi are currently dominating the Bigg Boss 15 house, we decided to conduct to ask the audience if they like the two as a couple, just the way they liked jodis of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Khan and Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia among others in the previous seasons.

Keep watching this space for the latest update on Bigg Boss 15.