The daaku ka kabza task in the Bigg Boss 15 house yesterday was the most entertaining one. If the junglewasis win, they will get 30 pieces of the pathway. But if they lose all the pieces they have got until now will also be taken away. They are divided into 5 levels. Shamita, Pratik and Nishant have to kill the junglewasis level by level. The way to kill the daakus is only known by the main house people. Hence, the junglewasis begin to plan things and win the task by keeping the main house people away from each other. Karan and Jay block Nishant and keep Shamita-Pratik away from him. However, Shamita tries to free Nishant but gets hurts. Shamita also gets hurt in the game as Karan and Jay do not leave Nishant. Later Bigg Boss asks the housemates to stop the game as he wants to explain a lot of things regarding the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 10, Twitter Reactions: 'Shame on you' Fans slam Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik Sehajpal again and again

During that time Shamita shows Pratik how much she got hurt and is bleeding. Pratik calls the jungleswasis irritating. He tells them they do not know how to play. He goes to the jungle indoor area and shouts at the junglewasis. He looks at Jay and shouts as Jay was near Shamita. Jay tells him he did not hurt Shamita but Pratik goes on fighting. Their argument begins and they shout at each other. Jay abuses Pratik again and uses a bad word during the argument. Pratik gets angry but Shamita and Nishant take him away. Pratik breaks down as he cannot hear bad words about his mother. The housemates also make Jay understand he shouldn't have given a bad word. Hence, we thought of asking the fans whether they think Jay Bhanushali went overboard by abusing Pratik Sehajpal in the Daaku Ka Kabza task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 10, Live Updates: Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal get into a heated argument yet again

