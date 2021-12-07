Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship will last even after the show ends? Vote now

We have seen many relationships that last only during the show. We don't know if they were fake or not. On the other hand, many relationships have survived even after the show. Do you think Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship is here to stay?