Bigg Boss is all about fights, arguments and even relationships. Talking about relationships, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started having feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 15 and are going strong. Now, on yesterday's episode, Karan asked Tejasswi if she was serious about him. He even asked her if their relationship would continue even after the show is over. When she asked him why he asked her that, Karan said that he wanted to be sure about them. He even said that he is falling in love with her little by little.

Now, we have seen many relationships that last only during the show. We don't know if they were fake or not. On the other hand, many relationships have survived even after the show. Last year on Bigg Boss 14, and got into a relationship and are still going strong. It is believed that they are even planning to tie the knot.

So, we want to know what do you all think about Eijaz and Pavitra. Do you think they will remain a couple even after Bigg Boss 15 comes to an end?

Meanwhile, during a nomination task, Tejasswi Prakash brings up the toilet latch incident as she was pitted against Pratik Sehajpal. She said that she was funny and deserved to be in the house. On the other hand, Pratik said that he was a strong contestant and played the game alone. Ritesh was the sachalak in the Tejasswi vs Pratik round and decided to save Pratik from the nominations.