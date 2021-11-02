In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw some intense conversations and high drama between the contestants. But the highlight of the episode was the grilling of contestants by Kamya Panjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Gautam Gulati and Rashami Desai. While we saw several housemates coming under the radar of these ex-contestants, Karan Kundrra was the common name, who was called maximum times by them. While they praised Karan and said that he is their No 1 and favourite contender but opined that in the past few weeks he has lost the track as despite being a strong contestant he is getting dominated by other contestants and is spending time in convincing them. While we agree with the ex-contestants, we would like to know your opinion through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi taunts Shamita Shetty for her dominating nature and tells Vishal Kotian to stop playing the victim card – watch video
Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan and not Salman Khan was the first choice to host the controversial reality show Bigg Boss?
Well, Karan Kundrra has promised to all the ex-contestants that they will soon see the old player in him, who was the hero of the Bigg Boss house. Well, we hope he keep his words. So, what are your thoughts on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.