In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw some intense conversations and high drama between the contestants. But the highlight of the episode was the grilling of contestants by , Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Gautam Gulati and . While we saw several housemates coming under the radar of these ex-contestants, Karan Kundrra was the common name, who was called maximum times by them. While they praised Karan and said that he is their No 1 and favourite contender but opined that in the past few weeks he has lost the track as despite being a strong contestant he is getting dominated by other contestants and is spending time in convincing them. While we agree with the ex-contestants, we would like to know your opinion through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi taunts Shamita Shetty for her dominating nature and tells Vishal Kotian to stop playing the victim card – watch video

A strong personality can open a thousand doors that lead to success. He will be Shine Soon. Thank You @iamkamyapunjabi#KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/RN1WSu7fPB — Karan Kundrra FC ? dolby (@Sidharth__Am22) November 1, 2021

Woww @iamkamyapunjabi woow. Every season she is bang on. Kamya ma'am to #KaranKundrra : "You're the Hero of the show.

Kisise dominate mat ho,

Kisise apologize mat kr.

Play like the Number 1" Hats off ma'am maza aagaya.#KaranIsTheBoss #KKundrraSquad — RG ? (@_dark_crusader) November 1, 2021

Kamya to #KaranKundrra - "Do you know you're my No 1. Pehle 2-3 hafte you were the hero. But now people are dominating you. Pyar mohabbat karo lekin game bhi khelo. Pehle wala Kundra wapas lao. Win and come out and then call me"#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Aysha Habib (@ayshahabib11) November 1, 2021

Well, Karan Kundrra has promised to all the ex-contestants that they will soon see the old player in him, who was the hero of the Bigg Boss house. Well, we hope he keep his words. So, what are your thoughts on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.