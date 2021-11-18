Bigg Boss 15 is all about fights, and also making relationships. We often see the contestants getting close to each other. But every person has a different take on this. Same goes for contestant Nishant Bhat, who has remained firm with his friendship with Pratik Sehajpal. He has time and again proved his loyalty towards Pratik and we all witnessed the same even when he was a part of the VIP members. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Khel gaya ladka,' Fans praise Simba Nagpal as he disqualifies Karan Kundrra for cheating during the VIP task – read tweets

The contestants who were in the VIP zone had special powers and they were also safe from nominations this week. They had to decide on the main culprit in the house and that particular person was to be sent to jail.

When Pratik called to debate and gave up his side, Nishant remained hell-bent on approving Pratik's request since according to him, he was honest. This led to heavy argument among the VIPs. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash along with Umar Riaz realised that Nishant has been favouring Pratik during the task and trying to help him out. They totally sensed it.

Amid all this, Bigg Boss gave a shock to all the VIP members as the non-VIP members will be getting a chance to steal the VIP seats. A huge fight broke out between Pratik and Karan as the former accused the latter of cheating.

At the end of the task, Nishant emerged as the winner and replaced Karan and Tejasswi with Pratik and Simba as the new VIP members. Pratik too has been quite supportive of Nishant whenever needed. The two are having each other's back on the show.

So we decided to conduct a poll to determine if the audience feels that Pratik and Nishant can become finalists by carrying forward their friendship on the show, just the way they did on Bigg Boss OTT.

