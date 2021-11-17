There's no denying that Nishant Bhat has been playing a smart game since his stint on Bigg Boss OTT. He has been carrying forward his friendship with Pratik Sehajpal inside Bigg Boss 15 house since the beginning. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that Nishant betraying other housemates for Pratik and viewers recently got a glimpse of it as well. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Aamir Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Shilpa Shetty and more celebs get trolled for the most bizarre reasons

During the jail task, Karan, Tejasswi, Umar and Vishal were of the opinion that since Pratik has failed to perform the task, he should be disqualified and send Neha into jail. However, Nishant remained hell-bent on approving Pratik's request since according to him, the latter was honest. This led to heavy argument among the VIPs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Nishant Bhat nalla hai' trends after he betrays VIP members for Pratik Sehajpal – read tweets

Later, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a chance to compete against each other to fight for a place in the VIP zone. Nishant won the task and kicked Karan and Tejasswi out of the VIP zone and replaced them with Pratik and Simba. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 46, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra gets annoyed with Umar Riaz and kicks the table in rage

Viewers have been venting out their anger over Nishant betraying his fellow VIP members. While many people have been calling him snake for conspiring against Karan and Teja, some are saying that his game plan is to break their connection and kick the two out of the show.

We decided to conduct a poll to determine if the audience feels that Nishant's game plan will help him get Karan and Teja eliminated from the show.

Cast your vote below:

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.