Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat's game will help him eliminate Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash from the show? Vote now

Nishant Bhat won the task and kicked Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash out of the VIP zone and replaced them with Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal.