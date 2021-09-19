Bigg Boss OTT has ended today and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the show. Nishant Bhat was declared the first runner-up of the show. Shamita Shetty became the second runner-up of the show and Raqesh Bapat stood fourth in the show. But surprising thing was that Pratik Sehajpal chose to take the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 and opt-out of Bigg Boss OTT's winner race. With that, he became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Many thought that Pratik Sehajpal would win Bigg Boss OTT. He was the strongest in the house and has a massive fan following now. Since day 1 we saw his agrressive side. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan has a savage retort for Nishant Bhat after he denies mentioning her in the show

However, as the show progressed, we also saw his emotional and fun side on the show. Pratik had an amazing journey in the show which was full of ups and downs. People loved watching each and every style of Pratik. However, his decision to take the briefcase that had the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 shocked many and people wanted to see him as the winner. Some had even predicited that just like Ace of Space we will see Divya and Pratik standing next to the host and one of them would be announced as the winner of the show. But Pratik chose to do Bigg Boss 15 and opt out of Bigg Boss OTT. His decision also was appreciated by many and they felt he was meant to be in Bigg Boss 15. People feel Pratik would be the perfect person to enter Bigg Boss 15. People congratulated him and said that he will perform well in Bigg Boss 15. Now, we thought of asking fans if they feel that Pratik Sehajpal would have won Bigg Boss OTT had he not opted out of the show for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana celebrate Neha Bhasin's ouster; former says, 'Chundi Bahar Gayee'

Vote now and let us know.