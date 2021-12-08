There are many who believe that big boss is scripted. Now, those of you who saw yesterday's episode might agree. We saw fight between and Abhijeet Bichukale. It was over his â€˜bhade ka patiâ€™ remark. An enraged Rakhi confronted him. She even threw chairs and suitcases on the ground to express her anger. Abhijit said that he was joking but Rakhi was not in the mood to listen. Rakhi even stood up on Abhijitâ€™s bed with her shoes on. Abhijit later apologised to Rakhi after Pratik and other contestants tell him that he was wrong. She even said that she had been married four times but don't go on a single honeymoon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: â€˜Maine chaar baar shaadi ki hai, lekin honeymoon tak nahin manaya,â€™ says Rakhi Sawant â€“ deets inside

Now, we feel that her fight was staged and very random. It didn't seem natural. Rakhiâ€™s expressions and body language indicated that she was fighting just for the heck of it. What is your take on the same? Vote below and let us know:

Meanwhile, Rakhi was the sanchalak when Nishant and Rajiv debating. Rakhi said that while Nishant and Rajiv both were strong contenders, Rajiv was better. That is why she saved Rajiv and nominated Nishant. In another round, Rakhi saved Rajiv and nominated Karan.

The coming episode will see contestants playing in the Ticket To Finale task. According to reports, Rakhi might win it and become the first contestant to enter the finale.

Rakhi was a part of Bigg Boss 14 too. She had desired to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her husband and her wish has come true.