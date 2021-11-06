The entertainment level of Bigg Boss 15 is set to go to another level as we will see and Raqesh Bapat making an entry as wild card contestants in the show. In fact, in the latest episode, we saw telling Vishal Kotian that she is missing Raqesh and feeling lonely. And in the promo of the next episode, we see Raqesh along Neha arriving as wild card entrant and giving a huge surprise to Shamita. Well, in the past seasons, we have seen playing the game as a couple has made the contestants strong and we can definitely say that the presence of Raqesh will make Shamita mentally more powerful in the show. Though we would like to know your opinion on this through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans call Tejasswi Prakash 'Selfish Naagin' for her dirty game in the show

Cutest moment of the night...clearly they can't get enough of eo. Follow the Queen in the mirror reflection ? Love love love in the air...???#ShamitaShetty#RaqeshBapat #ShaRa pic.twitter.com/oKhkrlbnkA — Moon_Pari14?? (@Moon_Pari14) November 5, 2021

I think we have chosen the best people as our favs. #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat wishes their families HAPPY DIWALI followed by wishing #ShaRa fans and saying thank you for supporting them and requesting for their reunion. ❤️?

They said we’re lucky to have you. pic.twitter.com/q9MGKRhME6 — ???? ?? (@gilmorexgurl) November 4, 2021

Well, the bond between Raqesh and Shamita has won the hearts of million during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT and we expect them to recreate the magic in Bigg Boss 15. So, do you think Raqesh's presence will make Shamita's game stronger? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending TV News of the day: Pranali Rathod on her chemistry with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Neha Bhasin's stern warning to Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15 and more