With every passing day, Bigg Boss 15 is becoming more interesting with new gameplans and strategies by contestants and growing rivalries. However, one thing that has remained common is 's disability to judge people around her.

In Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita was at loggerheads with Divya Agarwal till the end and made several wrong judgements about her. It was brought to her light over and again, be it on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes or during the press conference. She was also seen bursting out at Nishant Bhat for unacceptable reasons and so on.

In Bigg Boss 15, Shamita seems to have been repeating her pattern of judging people, which is pretty evident from her actions. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she has replaced Divya with Tejasswi Prakash who thinks Shamita is driven by her insecurities.

On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shamita questioned Vishal Kotian's loyalty towards her when her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and close friend shared their opinions about Vishal with her, including other housemates. Most people told her that Vishal could not be trusted because of manipulative nature.

It became a topic of discussion whether Vishal really considered Shamita as his sister but still talked ill about her behind her back. Shamita was constantly bashing Vishal based on other opinions about him. Finally, Salman took the wheel in his hands and cleared the confusion about Vishal's intentions and both Shamita and Raqesh realised their mistake.

Later, Shamita was seen discussing this with Vishal and said that she is totally confused because of the way people have been telling things about him. She also admitted to the fact that when her boyfriend and best friend said similar things about him, she just couldn't help but believe them blindly.

When Ekta Kapoor asked Shamita to give a befitting reply to Umar Riaz's accusation of her being unfair to him, Shamita couldn't defend herself with a proper explaination. Ekta was certainly let down by Shamita and that eventually led the TV czarina to stop Shamita from further talking about it.

Looking at these few scenarios, we decided to conduct a poll to determine what audience feels about Shamita's ability to handle different personalities and making certain judgement about them. Does Shamita gets easily influenced by people that results in poor judgement? or she just shows a lack of judgement?

