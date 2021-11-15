Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Shamita Shetty getting upset for Raqesh Bapat quitting the show on medical grounds is valid? Vote now

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw announcing that there will be no elimination this time as two contestants are already out. While everyone knew that Afsana Khan was expelled because of her behaviour a few days but when asked about the second person, Salman Khan revealed that Raqesh Bapat, who had gone out of the house for some medical reason, will not comeback in the show on the medical grounds. This revelation upsets and gets teary-eyed but Salman tells her that she is a strong contestant and she doesn't need anyone but while talking to Neha, Shamita expresses her anger and disappointment and said that he should have come. While we don't understand the psychology of Shamita, we would like to know your opinion that whether her emotion of getting upset for Raqesh Bapat quitting the show on medical grounds is valid or not through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's close friend busts rumours of his alleged affair with Yogita Bihani; says 'it's upsetting' for his family

<span class="relatedarticlelink 1-4">Also Read - <a class="relatedarticlelink" href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-15-weekend-ka-vaar-live-updates-pratik-sehajpal-and-umar-riaz-get-violent-in-the-presence-of-guests-siddhant-chaturvedi-and-sharvari-read-the-latest-bigg-boss-15-news-and-gossip-1950698/" onclick="trackThisEvent('StoryTimeline','Second')">Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz get violent in the presence of guests Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari</a></span> </p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="619156c28b44dc002a5ce5dc" height="432"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

#RaqeshBapat :

PEOPLE WITH GOOD SOULS R TRULY ANGEL #RaqeshBapat FINEST HUMAN BEING that touched my ❤. #ShamitaShetty My FEISTY wonder woman... summarise u with this line

"WHOSE FEET WHEN HIT THE FLOOR EACH MORNING THE DEVIL SAYS "OH CRAP! SHE IS UP! #ShaRa ETERNAL SUNSHINE pic.twitter.com/xIxQqORlOi — Radhya?? (@Radhya2112) November 14, 2021

Watched the #WeekendKaVaar after so long! He ended it saying this marks the entrance to the seventh week. But I saw one thing. The way #ShamitaShetty blamed #RaqeshBapat immediately, despite her knowing his medical pain and sickness, is just so sick. That woman is selfish. — Mohist (@Mohist12) November 14, 2021

What kind of lady this #shamitashetty is? #RaqeshBapat is not well and instead of worrying about him, she is blaming him. This is disgusting and mean. He came for you, be grateful he was there for you.

You deserve better @RaQesh19 Get well soon ❤️..#BiggBoss15 — Rudra (@RudraS22) November 14, 2021

Well, it will be interesting that the absence of Raqesh will make Shamita a weak contestant or she will play like a boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans praise Umar Riaz for his 'mein sher hu' conversation with Tejasswi Prakash; call him the 'Unpredictable Lion'