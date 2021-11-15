Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Shamita Shetty getting upset for Raqesh Bapat quitting the show on medical grounds is valid? Vote now

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Salman Khan announcing that there will be no elimination this time as two contestants are already out. While everyone knew that Afsana Khan was expelled because of her behaviour a few days but when asked about the second person, Salman Khan revealed that Raqesh Bapat, who had gone out of the house for some medical reason, will not comeback in the show on the medical grounds. This revelation upsets Shamita Shetty and gets teary-eyed but Salman tells her that she is a strong contestant and she doesn't need anyone but while talking to Neha, Shamita expresses her anger and disappointment and said that he should have come. While we don't understand the psychology of Shamita, we would like to know your opinion that whether her emotion of getting upset for Raqesh Bapat quitting the show on medical grounds is valid or not through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's close friend busts rumours of his alleged affair with Yogita Bihani; says 'it's upsetting' for his family
Well, it will be interesting that the absence of Raqesh will make Shamita a weak contestant or she will play like a boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans praise Umar Riaz for his 'mein sher hu' conversation with Tejasswi Prakash; call him the 'Unpredictable Lion'
