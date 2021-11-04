There has been a growing tension between and Tejasswi Prakash for a long time now. Their rivalry in the Bigg Boss 15 house is pretty evident for everyone to figure. Their common connection Karan Kundrra often gets sandwiched between Shamita and Tejasswi since he has a good rapport with both of them. While Karan and Tejasswi have become close to each other, it seems like there is jealously is growing inside Shamita when it comes to their TejRan's friendship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Viewers feel Tejasswi Prakash overreacted when Shamita Shetty eliminated her from captaincy race – read tweets

In today's episode, Tejasswi began discussing Shamita's strategy to Karan Kundrra of eliminating her from the captaincy race. She tagged Shamita's behaviour as of an insecure and jealous person. Tejasswi tried to confide in Karan about how twisted this game was becoming. Karan told her that their rivalry was evident and this thing was bound to happen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 33, Live Updates: Shamita eliminates Tejasswi's chances of winning the position of captain

Shamita, on the other hand, was trying to justify her actions to Pratik and Karan that she has no grudges against Tejasswi. And since the task was designed in such a way that she had to eliminate someone from the captaincy race, then she had to take Tejasswi out of the race. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, November 3, Day 33, Synopsis: Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty come to blows as they fight for captaincy

Tejasswi felt that Shamita deliberately eliminated her from the captaincy race. By now, it is evident that Tejasswi and Shamita aren't getting along with each other. This situation reminds us of the similar tension between Shamita and Divya that took place inside Bigg Boss OTT house and Raqesh Bapat becoming the ping pong ball getting tossed from one side to another.

We decided to conduct a poll to determine what viewers have been making out of Tejasswi and Shamita's tussle and their common friendship with Karan. Is Shamita jealous of Tejasswi's friendship with Karan? Or is it Tejasswi who is becoming insecure of Karan's connection with Shamita?

