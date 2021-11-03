In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw an ugly fight between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. While the fans slammed the makers for editing that clip, they demanded Simba's eviction for apparently calling Umar Riaz, Atankwadi (Terrorist). Well, we definitely think Simba has crossed the line by using that word, we would like to know your opinion through your votes. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled for her maths logic, Nia Sharma's sexy vacation pics take internet by storm and more
Apart from former BB contestants, we saw netizens bashing Simba for his words as a user wrote, "If #UmarRiaz is told that he looks like 'Atankvadi' by his looks, whatever may be the intent, #SimbaNagpal needs to be taught a lesson! The guy may look innocent but needs to watch out for his words & be mindful of the sensitivity involved! @realumarriaz, stay strong buddy #BB15." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's maths logic puts her engineering degree in question; fans call her 'paanchvi fail', 'gadhi' and more – read tweets
So, what are your thoughts on Simba Nagpal's harsh words for Umar Riaz?
