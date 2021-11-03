In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw an ugly fight between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. While the fans slammed the makers for editing that clip, they demanded Simba's eviction for apparently calling Umar Riaz, Atankwadi (Terrorist). Well, we definitely think Simba has crossed the line by using that word, we would like to know your opinion through your votes. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled for her maths logic, Nia Sharma's sexy vacation pics take internet by storm and more

Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 2, 2021

Yes I’m aware of this , Umar had shared this with me in the house , but he let go saying ke sweet hai I’m sure he didn’t mean it , but obviously it’s wrong and it’s niceness of Umar to let go something so pathetic. Stay strong Umar. You’ll pass through this. ? https://t.co/504JEw31ok — Vidhi Pandya (@vidhi_pandya7) November 2, 2021

#SimbaNagpal ne #UmarRiaz ko Atankwadi lagte ho kaha?

Surma mat pehena karo? #WTF like seriously? This kind of unconscious #Islamophobia is considered normal. Let me tell you it isn’t and it’s NOT acceptable! #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #UmarArmy — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) November 2, 2021

Apart from former BB contestants, we saw netizens bashing Simba for his words as a user wrote, "If #UmarRiaz is told that he looks like 'Atankvadi' by his looks, whatever may be the intent, #SimbaNagpal needs to be taught a lesson! The guy may look innocent but needs to watch out for his words & be mindful of the sensitivity involved! @realumarriaz, stay strong buddy #BB15." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's maths logic puts her engineering degree in question; fans call her 'paanchvi fail', 'gadhi' and more – read tweets

