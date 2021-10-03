Bigg Boss 15 has begun and fans are loving the jungle theme. This year all the contestants will stay in the jungle. Just like every year, we saw Salman Khan introducing the contestant of the show. Many times we have seen the contestants fighting on the first day itself and that happened this season as well. Yes, it was Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal who had a fight on the first day itself. It happened so that Umar and Ieshaan were introduced and both were declared as the bull of the jungle. Later, Donal Bisht was introduced and she was given the survival kit by Salman Khan. He also said that Donal will decide who will win the other survival kit amongst Umar and Ieshaan. They had a verbal competition on the stage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans hail the reunion of Asim and Umar Riaz on stage; say, 'Jo #RiazBrothers se jale woh thoda side se chale'

In which, Donal chose Ieshaan. Later in the physical fight both had to sit on a bar with a stick in their hand. They both had to hit each other and make the person fall. The one who falls the most will lose. During the fight, Umar hit Ieshaan on his face which was not liked by him. Later Umar did apologise but then Ieshaan purposely hit Umar on face. They had a small argument and Umar won. However, Donal declared Ieshaan as the winner. Hence Umar went in the house without the kit while Ieshaan and Donal were sent to some other jungle. While travelling we saw Ieshaan saying that if Umar would have hit him outside he would have shown him. This totally proves that the game is on between Umar and Ieshaan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla, Prince Narula, Rubina Dilaik and more: Here’s how much past winners have earned as prize money

Well, this fight does remind us a bit of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's aggressive fights. They too had this kind of attitude while they both fought. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they think Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal will be the Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla of this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Amid rumours of Jay Bhanushali’s last minute entry, here are his cutest pictures with daughter Tara

