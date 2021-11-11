Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Umar Riaz is only following Karan Kundrra's advice? Vote Now

It was all about the VIP zone in yesterday's episode. Any contestant looking to enter the finale must become a ‘VIP member’ of the house. However, the decision was all in captain Umar Riaz's hand. The fortunes of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar and Nishant turned as they entered the elite club! However, while making the decision to get 3 people along with him in the VIP zone, Umar Riaz was seen discussing things with Karan Kundrra. He was seen telling Karan that he is getting confused. Karan was continuously telling Umar whom to evict in the rounds. Umar Riaz was earlier clear about getting his friend, Afsana in the VIP room but after Karan Kundrra told him to bring in Nishant, Umar changed his decision. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 40, Twitter Reactions: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's heartfelt confession makes fans go aww

Later he went on to apologise to Afsana but she was hurt and did not listen. Instead of enjoying the VIP zone, Umar was seen sad for Afsana and he was feeling guilty. Next, the VIP members had to bear the responsibility to become ‘Sanchalaks’ of the task that gives other contestants a chance to be a VIP member. Afsana cuts a deal with them to turn the judgement in her favour during the task to become a VIP. Everyone agrees to bring in Afsana in the VIP zone but looking at Afsana's game, Karan once again asks Umar to think of getting Vishal in. All the time in yesterday's episode, we have seen Umar agreeing to what Karan says without even questioning Karan and putting across his own point of view. Hence, we thought of asking fans if they feel that Umar Riaz is only following Karan Kundrra's advice in the game and not using his own brain to play. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 40, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz enter the VIP zone

Vote now and let us know!