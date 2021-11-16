Vishal Kotian has always maintained that his Akka-Anna bond with is genuine. He had even said that he will care for her like a sister outside Bigg Boss 15 house as well. However, his actions and choices of words for Shamita have made it difficult for the housemates to put a trust on him. Also Read - Filmy Friday: From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: These Bollywood stars made some entertaining cameos in Marathi films

We all know that Shamita and Vishal started off as good friends in the house. They even hosted a radio show called Akka and Anna. However, Shamita started doubting Vishal when Raqesh Bapat, and Rajiv Adatia told her many things about Vishal. Rajiv told Shamita that Vishal is too manipulative and is using her on the show. Also Read - Mumbai Women's International Film Festival 2013: Nandita Das treat for fans!

Recently, Vishal made a distasteful comment on Shamita and Raqesh's relationship by saying that 'bada haath maara hai.' Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty too reacted to his statement and called him a distrustful man. Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra had also commented on the same.

On Monday's episode, Vishal was heard telling his fellow VIP members that it would be now easier for him to play Shamita's emotions after Raqesh's sudden exit from the show on medical grounds. Karan Kundrra was disgusted with Vishal's thought process and questioned his Akka-Anna bond with Shamita. Vishal defended himself saying that it said it casually and didn't really mean it.

Later, Vishal talked to Shamita about their equation and twisted Karan's words and lied to her about him. Shamita said that she too feels that Vishal is genuine towards her and if he betrays her, she would personally know.

We decided to conduct a poll to determine if the viewers of Bigg Boss 15 feel that Vishal is faking his Akka-Anna bond with Shamita on the show.

Cast your vote below:

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.