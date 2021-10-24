Bigg Boss 15 saw an amazing weekend ka vaar episode last night. It was fun, drama, and entertainment. Former contestant Hina Khan entered the house to play some fun games but the fun was spoilt a bit. It happened so that Hina Khan brought some fun tasks for the contestants through her Boot camp. The first task she played was to teach the contestants cleanliness. She called up Bigg Boss 15's biscuit boys for the task. Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal had to remove their shirts and flaunt their abs. Hina Khan then asked Shamita Shetty to spread the sauces given on the tables kept in the garden area. The boys were asked to wear aprons and clean the table with their abs in a sexy way. The first competition was between Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian. The girls loved Umar's performance and then they went to change. Meanwhile, they change, Simba and Ieshaan started their cleaning. In the end, Hina Khan asked the girls to name the best performer and they named Umar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Twitter Reactions: Fans SLAM Vishal Kotian for his rude behaviour in front of Hina Khan

While declaring the winner, everyone called out Vishal and Umar and Vishal angrily came out in a towel. When everyone asked why did he enter in a towel, he said he has no clothes and had to wash his pants which was dirty because of the sauce task that happen. He said that he doesn't have clothes and will stay in the towel itself. He said he should have been informed about such tasks and he cannot keep spoiling his clothes for a stupid task. Shamita went to make him understand that Hina is a guest and he should not say such things. Vishal said he doesn't care and he is just saying the truth that he does not have clothes. He kept saying that he does not have that much money to buy new clothes. This is not the first time, during the premiere night as well, we saw him discussing about selling movie tickets to get education and that he has seen poverty. Even in the house he keeps saying such things. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Vishal Kotian uses gareebi card to gain sympathy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Rajiv Adatia is the first wild-card contestant

