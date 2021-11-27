Bigg Boss 15 is moving ahead with twists and turns to hold on to viewer attention. After the eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom 6, along with and Vishal Kotian were shown the exit door in the sudden mid-week elimination. The VIP section was also dissolved after the VIP members failed to reap the benefits that came with it. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: 4 shocking evictions, 4 wildcard entries in Bigg Boss 15; Rubina Dilaik trolled for weight gain; Sanjeeda Shaikh slammed for bold outfit and more

As the VIP section remained vacant in the Bigg Boss house, the makers decided to handover the powers to the new wildcard entrants which includes , , and her husband Ritesh. All other housemates which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, , Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia are now non-VIP members.

As we know that the VIP members will be responsible for running the house at their own will without doing any of the household chores, they are also immune from elimination. While there is a certain kind of excitement among the viewers after the new wildcard entries, people have been divided over the fact that Rakhi's husband Ritesh was made one of the VIP members.

So we decided to conduct a poll to ask the audience if they want to see Ritesh as the 4th VIP member inside the house and continue with the game hereafter.

