Bigg Boss 15: Do you want to see Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh as the 4th VIP member of the house? Vote now

As the VIP section remained vacant in the Bigg Boss house, the makers decided to handover the powers to the new wildcard entrants which includes Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh.