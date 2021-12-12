Bigg Boss 15: Do you want to see Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai as a romantic couple? Vote now

There's no denying that and Umar Riaz have known each other since Bigg Boss 13 and from the outside as well. They consider each other good friends and were seen hanging out together on a few occassions. And now that the two are staying together inside the Bigg Boss house, viewers have been getting a glimpse of their chemistry. Many people had even started speculating that something is brewing between them. And it looks like, there is indeed a spark between the two as gave a green signal on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan slams Pratik Sehajpal for blaming Karan Kundrra for everything, fans say, 'she came to target Pratik' – read tweets

When Rashami had entered the show, Umar was quite elated to see her. Rashami too echoed his feelings and gave him a piece of advice not to think much about his image and display his true potential. Since that day, Rashami and Umar have showcasing their friendly bond inside the house. Their recent banter over clothes have also floored their fans like never before.

Later, Rashami was even seen wondering if Umar is single or not. Rashami had sat down with Rajiv Adatia and complained about Umar that she doesn't know why he was not talking to her. Rajiv told Rashami that Umar likes her. However, Rashami told him that Umar has a girl in his life. But Rajiv assured her that they have broken up.

While Umar and Rashami might be having different opinions but they have also been sharing some fun moments with each other. And perhaps which is the reason why Farah decided to play cupid between them. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Farah informed Umar that Rashami is single and ready to mingle and asked him to go for it. And everyone in the house gave a loud roar to it.

Going by the current scenario, we decided to ask the audience if they wish to see Umar and Rashami as a romantic couple inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house.

