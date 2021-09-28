Bigg Boss 15 is starting from October 3. This season we have a jungle theme. The contestants have to struggle for bare necessities and there will be a fight for survival. The house has a special tree. Keeping the theme of the show, the press conference was held at the Pench Jungle Camp. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan. The confirmed contestants for the season are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal and Meisha Iyer. This season looks like one of professionals as the educational qualifications of these people is pretty good. Here is a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestants: Meet the FINAL 12 celebs who will participate in Salman Khan's show

Umar Riaz

It is a known fact that Umar Riaz is a general surgeon. He was working with one of the top hospitals of Mumbai in the surgery department. During the pandemic, he also served as a frontline worker. Umar Riaz was working at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital when Asim Riaz was on Bigg Boss 13. He kept posting about his work during the first wave of COVID-19.

Pratik Sehajpal

The young man who is from Delhi has a degree in Law from the Amity Law School. It is rated as one of the best private colleges/universities in the country. He made his debut in showbiz with MTV.

Tejasswi Prakash Wayagankar

Coming from a family of engineers, Tejasswi Prakash made sure that she got her engineering degree too. She is a B.Tech from Mumbai University. She finished her engineering when she was working on Swaragini. She studied and worked simultaneously.

Simba Nagpal

It seems like Simba Nagpal had aspirations to become an architect. He studied from the prestigious Sushant School of Art and Architecture, which is located in Gurgaon. Simba is from Delhi. It is one of India's top colleges. He has done his graduation from Ansal University.

Donal Bisht

Donal Bisht has worked as a journalist before. She was a part of Doordarshan shows like Chitrahaar.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty has got a B. Com degree from the well-known Mumbai college, Sydenham College. She also got a fashion designing degree from SNDT, Mumbai. In 2011, she pursued her love for interior designing. Later, she got a diploma from Central Saint Martins and Inchbald School of Design in London.

Sahil Shroff

It seems model Sahil Shroff is also a part of the show. He has a degree in Information Technology and business studies from Australia.

Well, you will be surprised to know that this season has such contestants with skilled professional education. Let us see how the season turns out to be!