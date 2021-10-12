The first nomination task happened in the house. In all, six contestants have been nominated. They are Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and Afsana Khan. Out of these Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya and Vishal Kotian have an existing fan base. Donal Bisht has done shows in the past as has Vidhi Pandya. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that Vidhi is one of the faces of the channel. It is a known fact that actors and actresses often come on the show with a minimum guarantee. Ieshaan Sehgaal is giving a lot of content, howsoever cringe-worthy it may be so we guess the makers will retain him. But then, the audience can change things. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Before Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer, here are former contestants who raised eyebrows with their shocking PDAs on the show

Afsana Khan has a fan following in Punjab. Moreover, she has been getting into arguments and contributing with some content. In terms of masala, Akasa Singh is at the lowest place. We also have to factor in the neutral audience that has not warmed up to Afsana Khan, Donal Bisht or Akasa Singh. Whom do you feel will be eliminated in the coming week? There are six people and all of whom have the potential to deliver well. What do you feel about the eliminations? Take our poll and let us know... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff feels Karan Kundrra has all that it takes to win the show [EXCLUSIVE]