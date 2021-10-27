Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht fans slam makers after the actress reveals that Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash were often called to the confession room

Bigg Boss 15 are rather upset with how Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were eliminated by the makers. They were told to exit the show by a mutual consensus with the contestants. Never in the history of the game did an aapsi sehmati happen so early on the show. Donal Bisht was slowly coming into her own on the show. After her exit, the actress has said that she is very upset as she feels it was unfair. The audience also felt it was not right as voting should be done by the public. Donal Bisht had some of the highest votes that week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Are you bored of seeing Shamita Shetty repeatedly as a task sanchalak? Vote Now

Now, in an interview with VJ Andy Donal Bisht has said that Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh would be called often in the confession room. It seems when she asked them they said it was some personal issues. Now, some fans are saying that this whole #TejRan angle seems to have started in the past few days and wonder if it is manufactured by the show makers. While Donal Bisht did not call their bond fake this statement of hers has certainly stirred the hornet's nest..

Reasons I wrote for others are my assumptions

But for Tejran #DonalBisht confirmed it... She just said "Mai jab unse puchti thi toh wo bolte they personal reasons hai" Baar baar kisiko personal reasons se nahi bulate BB#BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikSehajpal #UmarRiaz — Anubhav ??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) October 26, 2021

Acc to #DonalBisht interview 5 HMs were regularly called in confession room Karan-Tejasswi= For this TejRan drama script Jay= To create distance from Vishal & Pratik Akasa=create bond with Pratik Simba=Motivation & assurance#BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikSehajpal #UmarRiaz — Pratik_ki_crush (@Pratik_Ki_Crush) October 26, 2021

I absolutely believe this. This show is fucking scripted. And it's scripted for selected people they want to choose as a winner. F this show. Nd thanks #DonalBisht . — JJ Morgan (@JJMorga02415061) October 26, 2021

We do not know what is the truth. There might be some personal issues but fans are conjecturing that the creatives gave them ideas to develop tracks on the show.