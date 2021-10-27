Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht fans slam makers after the actress reveals that Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash were often called to the confession room

Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht apparently told VJ Andy in an interview that Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash were often called to the confession room