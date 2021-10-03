Bigg Boss 15 seems to have got its first villain on social media. It is none other than Ek Deewana Tha actress Donal Bisht. She was asked to chose one between Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgal and she chose the latter. Somehow, people do not seem to have liked Donal Bisht. Some have found her too opinionated while others have christened her as the evil queen. Ieshaan and she are the only two people who are in the jungle camp away from the other contestants. Tomorrow, we have to see how Salman Khan brings them altogether or what is the future game plan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan FINALLY reveals his marriage plans on the grand premiere of the reality show

It is surprising to see the kind of strong reaction that Donal Bisht has got on social media. In the past, she has done shows and was also in a rumoured relationship with Prateek Shah. People have even compared her with the likes of Mahira Sharma and Hina Khan. Check out the tweets...

What's wrong with people calling #DonalBisht arrogant ? people really can't tolerate a strong opinionated woman!! Its just first day!#BB15 #BiggBossOTT — Jarin Nafza (@j_nafza) October 2, 2021

When I see ppl saying shit about #DonalBisht so much already. It's just making me want to support her more ? #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — cassie_rs (@euphoria_cass) October 2, 2021

#DonalBisht and #Lehsan will proved to be a most valuable asset for BB as they have high opportunities than others (Believe me don't believe me but this will prove to be true) — Shobhit Goyal | ?????? ? ? (@IShobhitGoyal) October 2, 2021

Mujhe bhut fake lgi #DonalBisht ...Salman sir ne Umar ko 2nd round m winner bnaya...bt madam ne manipulate KR ke #leshaansehgaal ko jeeta Diya...I think #BiggBoss15 ki naagin bnegi donal? — Tanvi Bajaj (@TanviBajaj10) October 2, 2021

And the fact is #DonalBisht didnt seem negative at all. She was confident if herself and when umar said she is pigeon darr ke bhag jaygi she reacted quite maturely. #BiggBoss15 — sunshine.? (@cocopoco123) October 2, 2021

Nehi yaar... #mahirasharma is far far better than this vish #DonalBisht ...hate the way this donal talked and supported her lover cry baby #IeshaanSehgal ...#UmarRiaz is a king...he stood for himself alone... — Amaya (@amaya_bb15) October 2, 2021

#DonalBisht is looking like mahira part 2 Jitne din rahegi utna hi pakayegi...Boring, bakwas — ғᴀʀʜᴇᴇɴ (@AsimKiFairy) October 2, 2021

#DonalBisht appeared to have strong opinions, which is perhaps why some ppl are not liking on the frst day itself. But, guess what? That's exactly how it works on this show; you either like or deslike some1.

I'm glad she got through it all on the first day.#BiggBoss15 — .·͙☽ (@zehnaseeeeb) October 2, 2021

It is always a challenge to get noticed on day one and Donal Bisht seems to have managed to do that quite well. It remains to be seen if she uses the chance of the Jungle Camp to show off her intelligence and humour.