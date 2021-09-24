Bigg Boss OTT ended recently and now we are all waiting for Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, which is all set to air on television from October 2 onwards at 9.30 pm on weekends and 10.30 pm on weekdays. A press conference was held in Nagpur where a few things about the show were revealed. Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh took part in the activities at the launch event. During the launch, they introduced the first 5 contestants of the show. Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are the five confirmed contestants of the show. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Donal Bisht spoke about the strategies she has made. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Confirmed contestants, theme, premiere date, time, duration and all else that you need to know about Salman Khan's reality show

Donal said, "I have no strategy in mind. The only thing is just to be real, just be positive. I am that kind of person who takes time or the one who has opinions about things. I am someone who doesn't go by other people's saying or opinions. So, I am a strong person by myself. So, that's what I am. I have no planned anything that I will do inside the Bigg Boss house. I am going to see what is happening and behave accordingly. " She also spoke about how she plans to survive in the jungle this year. She said, "Right now we do not know what is going to happen. I was just thinking about that because no one knows anything. I have no idea whether it iss going to be a real jungle or what. I don't know where we are going and how things will be but whatever we are given we have to do with full dignity and respect. So, that is what I can do right now. "

Donal also spoke about her fellow contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz. She said, "Nobody is a competition as such. I think I will be a competition for everyone. I have no seen any Bigg Boss as of now. I just saw a few through Instagram feeds so I just know the main things these people have done. So, I don't know them and I don't want to see the show also because when you see it things get into your head and you begin planning and plotting. So I don't want to get into all that. Also, I will play in the way the opposite person plays so for now I have no plans."