Fans of Donal Bisht should celebrate. Though the actress was out rather early from Bigg Boss 15, she has been super busy. Well, the neutral audience liked Donal Bisht and her popularity has indeed gone up post Bigg Boss 15. The actress was in Hyderabad shooting for a film in Telugu and is now busy with back-to-back projects. The good news is that Donal Bisht is collaborating with Afsana Khan for a song. The romantic number will also feature Saajz, who is the fiance of the Titliaan singer. Donal Bisht and Afsana Khan became close friends in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Afsana Khan looked distraught with the unfair eviction of Donal Bisht.

Donal Bisht told ETimes that she fell in love with the song when Afsana Khan and Saajz played it for her. It seems when they suggested that she features in it opposite Saajz, the actress readily took up the offer. The actress said that given her close bond with Afsana Khan it was more like working with a family. It is a marriage related song and is very emotional. The actress told the paper, "I enjoyed shooting for this song. We shot in the scenic locations at the forts of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan."

It seems Donal Bisht has signed one more project in the South but did not reveal much. The gorgeous actress got noticed by the pan-India audience in Bigg Boss 15. It seems she also got the attention of the South audience. In the past contestants like Sidharth Shukla were loved by regional fans too! Afsana Khan was eliminated from the house after she had a panic attack. The lady said she did harm herself. Outside, she is busy with her music concerts.