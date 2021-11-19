Bigg Boss 15: 'Dumb spoiled brat' Tejasswi Prakash gets lectured for using condescending tone with Nishant Bhat – read tweets

Bigg Boss 15 viewers called Tejasswi Prakash a dumb spoiled brat and a hypocrite since she has said mean things to housemates in the past. They lauded Nishant Bhat for giving Tejasswi the taste of her own medicine.