Bigg Boss 15 will get over in the next couple of weeks. In this season because of the contestants, many tasks were radh (cancelled). Yesterday, Bigg Boss gave a Ticket To Finale task, and the nominated contestants, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, , Abhijit Bichukale, and Tejasswi Prakash, decided to play in a way that it gets radh. Due to this Bigg Boss got angry, and a mid-week eviction task was announced. We will get to watch the task in today’s episode and the promo of the same has been shared by Colors TV. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Five times Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai made fans doubt their 'just friends' tag

In the promo, we can see that nominated contestants will be given a stipulated time, and for that time period, they have to stay inside a small box. Whoever gets the time right or is near to the given time will win, and the one who won’t be able to guess the time properly will be evicted. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Abhijeet Bichukle leaves Devoleena Bhattacharjee uncomfortable with his flirtatious remarks; 'Aise khaunga na...'

Waqt ki ginti ka pesh kiya gaya yeh khel, kaun hoga iss mein pass aur kaun hoga fail?

Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15 #BiggBoss @justvoot pic.twitter.com/defNHiWc4d — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2021

While nominated contestants go inside the box, other contestants try to trouble them, so they come out of the box before their time. In the promo, we can see that when Abhijit goes inside the box, Karan tells him, “Aapka jo Bichukale and sons ka dabba hai woh main faad dunga.” After hearing this, Abhijit gets angry tells him, “Karan main bahar aajaunga, maar dhaar karunga, ukhaadke fekunga main yeh. Thuko tum mujhpe thuko, lekin yeh mat karo. Meri rozi roti hai woh.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Umar Riaz-Karan Kundrra should stop helping Rashami Desai-Tejasswi Prakash and focus their own game? Vote now

It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated in this mid-week eviction.

Well, Abhijit has been in the news for the past few weeks because of his fights with . During a task, he had asked Devo to kiss him on the cheeks, and recently, Abhijeet passed a comment saying, "Teekhi mirchi lagti hai ye vadapao ki mirchi. Aisa khaunga na tujhe…”